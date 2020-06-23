William G. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Miller, 76, of the city’s west side, passed away June 20, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.

William was born March 24, 1944, in Youngstown, a son of the late Francis W. and Evelyn Gifford Miller, and was a lifelong area resident.

Bill was a 1962 graduate of Chaney High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force Reserves.

He worked for Youngstown Steel Door, General Motors, Cold Metal Products and CIO Builders.

Bill greatly enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and of the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed Chevy Corvettes and spending time in his garage. Most of all, Bill enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 53 years, Nancy Shramo Miller, whom he married April 8, 1967; four children, William (Lisa) Miller of New Middletown, Greg (Melissa) Miller of Canfield, Michael (Jennifer) Miller of Howard and Danielle (Scott) Rainey of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and eight grandchildren, Sydney, Drew, Logan, Emily, Kaden, Mason, Allie and Jace.



Bill will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Two sisters, Dolores Krut and Jacqualine Vickers, preceded Bill in death.

Due to the current virus pandemic, only private services will be held.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Bill’s family thanks the staff of Hospice of the Valley and all of the friends and family who helped and supported Bill and his family during his illness.

