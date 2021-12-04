William Franklin “Bill” Ifft, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Franklin “Bill” Ifft, Jr., 80, passed away Wednesday evening, December 1, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Bill was born September 20, 1941, in Youngstown and was a son of the late William F. Ifft, Sr. and Elizabeth Allen Ifft.

Bill proudly served for five years in the United States Army, from 1958-1963, which included 14 months spent serving in Korea.

He worked as a heavy repair mechanic for General Motors for 32 years, retiring in 2000.

He belonged to the Odd Fellows Lodge on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, and he was a member of AA for many years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing in area leagues, visiting casinos, researching family genealogy and he was a big fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

Bill was of the Protestant faith.

He leaves three sons, William F. Ifft III of Canfield, Michael L. Ifft of Austintown and Stephen A. (Leah) Ifft of Boardman; six grandchildren, Andrew, Gabriel, Ana Sophia, Eden, Oliver Ifft and Jaden Karr; a brother, David (Rebecca) Ifft of Boardman; a brother-in-law, Richard Hazlett of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; a sister, Margaret Hazlett and a brother, Robert Ifft, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 10, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending the visitation or services are asked to wear masks or face coverings and to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Committal will take place at a later date and will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

