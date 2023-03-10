CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Gaunitz, IV, 79, passed away Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023, at Aventura at Assumption Village following a brief illness.

William was born December 18, 1943, in South Bend, Indiana, the son of the late William F. Gaunitz III and Faye Titus Gaunitz, and spent most of his life in Michigan, Florida, and Phoenix, Arizona, coming to the Youngstown area in October 2020.

William was a graduate of Pompano Beach High School and went on to attend Western Michigan University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Bill taught science at Madison Heights Junior High School in Michigan and at Boca Raton High School in Florida. Bill later started many businesses which included plant nurseries, a title agency, a salon and an insurance company.

Mr. Gaunitz enjoyed Southwestern Art, line dancing, photography, horseback riding and discussing business in all capacities. Bill also enjoyed feeding the deer at his home in Canfield and volunteering his time with Angels for Animals. Most of all, Bill enjoyed spending time with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory, his son, William F. Gaunitz, V and daughter-in-law Celeste Gaunitz of Boardman, and two grandchildren, William F. Gaunitz, VI and Lillian K. Gaunitz.

He was deeply loved by his family and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A sister, Sue Gaunitz preceded Bill in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass which will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Church 7345 Westview Dr., Boardman.

Bill’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Charles School or Angels for Animals.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.