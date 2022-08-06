WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Adams, 84, formerly of Canfield, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

William was born July 6, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Frances McCoy Adams and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

Bill served in the Army Reserves.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Corporation, Campbell Works for 30 years.

Mr. Adams was a member of St. Michael Church in Canfield.

He enjoyed working with cars and spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 60 years, Marlene Calko Adams, whom he married May 26, 1962; three children, Loretta (James) Smerchansky of Arlington, Virginia, Gina Woods of Hamlet, North Carolina and William J. (Desiree) Adams of Vienna; four grandchildren, Madeline, Jake and Luke Smerchansky and Bennett Adams.

Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown where a memorial service will take place at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, William’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Hospice of the Valley or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

