William Edward McDermott, Sr., Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Edward McDermott, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, March 3, 2021, at Crandall Medical Center.

William was born September 4,1929, in Akron, the son of the late Patrick and Florence McDermott and lived his life in Akron until moving to Sebring in 2011.

William graduated from Akron Buchtel High School and later earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from John Carroll University in University Heights.

William worked for Firestone Tire & Rubber Company for 35 years, finishing his career as Supervisor of International Tire Distribution. In his younger years, he worked part-time as a butcher for Gaffney Meats and Bath Country Market.

William, a member of St Sebastian Catholic Church and later St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church, both in Akron, was a member of the choir and Choir Director. He and his wife were founding members of Akron’s Christ Child Association.

William coached baseball in the West Akron Little League and the Catholic Youth Organization. He enjoyed all sports, but especially golf, where he played in various leagues at both the former Firestone Country Club and Barberton Brookside Country Club in Norton. He also spent time as a starter at Barberton Brookside.

After retirement, William enjoyed working on home remodeling projects for himself and his family.

William married his best friend, Joan Gaffney McDermott, on June 2, 1956, at St Vincent Catholic Church in Akron and the couple spent 56 loving years together before her passing on February 3, 2013.

He leaves two sons, William McDermott, Jr. of Boardman and Michael (Jill) McDermott of Canton; a daughter, Judith (Stephen) Headland of Salem; six grandchildren, Katlin (Walton) Goulden, Meghan (James) McCurdy, Michael and Ryan McDermott and Roderick and Claire Headland; four great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Ava, Morgan and J.J.; a sister, Patricia Strigle; a sister-in-law, Margaret Gaffney, IHM and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, three brothers-in-law, Ralph Strigle, Frank Gaffney and Michael Gaffney and a sister-in-law, Alice O’Neil Gaffney, are also deceased.

There will be no calling hours and a private Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

William’s family thanks the staff of Copeland Oaks and Crandall Medical Center for the kindness shown and wonderful care William has received over these many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Copeland Oaks and Crandall Medical Center, 800 S. 15th Street, Sebring, OH, 44672, in William McDermott’s name.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.