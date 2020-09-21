William E. Rauschenberg, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. Rauschenberg, 70, passed away early Thursday afternoon, September 17, 2020.

William was born May 17, 1950, in Youngstown, and was the son of the late Wayne E. and Mary Kay Walsh Rauschenberg. He lived in this area for most of his life and had also lived in Virginia and Louisville, Kentucky for a short time.

He was a 1969 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and subsequently attended Youngstown State University for a year.

Mr. Rauschenberg proudly served for two years in the U.S. Navy.

He worked at Wean United, Murphy Mart, and at Rite Aid as a store manager.

He was a big fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

William was of the Catholic faith.

He will lovingly be remembered by his sisters, Kathy Dripps of Girard and Susan (Steve) Wellman of Boardman and by his beautiful niece he absolutely adored, Victoria Lyn Thomas of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, an infant daughter, Heather, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the service, including the wearing of masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep William and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services will follow the funeral service and will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

William’s family offers special thanks for the nurses and aides who took good care of him at Canfield Healthcare Center.

