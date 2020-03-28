William “Bill” Cupp, Sr., Youngstowm, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Cupp, Sr., 87, of the city’s west side, passed away early Thursday morning, March 26, 2020, at the Woodlands at AustinWoods after a brief illness.

Bill was born April 28, 1932 and was a son of the late John and Sarah Smith Cupp.

He was a 1950 graduate of South High School and was a lifelong area resident.

He married the love of his life, Martha Elizabeth Hack, during the blizzard of 1950. The couple celebrated 62 years of marriage until her death on October 30, 2012.

Bill’s first job was at Loblaw’s Warehouse, where he worked until the company closed. He then worked security at the Youngstown Airport and met many celebrities, including Lucille Ball. He later retired after 24 years as a tax investigator for the City of Youngstown. Bill was also a reserve deputy with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and wore his uniform proudly.

Mr. Cupp was of Catholic faith and was dedicated to his family.

He loved sled-riding on Calvary Run and going on long bike rides with his children. Taking his family to Isaly’s for ice cream was “a must” after a ride through Mill Creek Park. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and there wasn’t a young child that couldn’t melt his heart.

Bill leaves six daughters, Carol Manning, Marcia (Don) Brunetti, Elaine (Ken) Linden, Jeanette Jaffee, Lorraine (Larry) Sebben and Susan Lipkovich; four sons, Joseph, Bill (Terri), Richard and James Cupp; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Dotsy), Frank and Jerry (Carole) Werries; a brother-in-law, William Hack; a sister-in-law, Judy Hack and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, two daughters, Mary Jane Jankowski and an infant daughter, Catherine Cupp; a son-in-law, James E. Manning; brothers, Charles and Wilbert; sisters, Rose Hack, Dolores Schutt and Catherine Werries and many beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, are deceased.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service and Mercy lunch will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown. Please check the funeral home website for services and times when they become available.

Mr. Cupp’s family thanks the staff and management of The Inn at Ironwood, Liberty Arms Assisted Living, the Woodlands at AustinWoods and Crossroads Hospice. His family is forever grateful for their support, encouragement and loving care.

