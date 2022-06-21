GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Anderson, 84, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Omni Manor in Youngstown from complications of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Bill was born March 15, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late Edward and Lena Barnes Anderson and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1956 graduate of Girard High School.

He went to work for the Ohio Chair Company for a short time and later worked for the Girard Post Office, retiring after 35 years.

Bill was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Bill married his high school sweetheart, Virginia “Ginny” Brandenstein on September 13, 1958 and had just celebrated 63 years of marriage prior to her passing on September 20, 2021.

He was a “mister fix it” and enjoyed working on cars and lawnmowers. He was very proud of his English and Irish heritage and greatly enjoyed listening to Irish music. He loved history, telling old stories of his sports and race car escapades and educating his family on World War I. Most of all, Bill and Ginny enjoyed spending time with their three sons, daughters-in-law and their grandchildren.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his three sons, William (Shawn) Anderson of Austintown, David (Loretta) Anderson of Cortland and John (Kelli) Anderson of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Mathew (Kellie) Anderson, Katie (Nathan) Midkiff, Billy (Bree) Anderson, Amber (Jason) Kamerer, Lauren (Brad) Byers-Loney, Allie Anderson and Kyle Anderson; six great-grandchildren, Bill was very proud to be a great-grandfather, Ethan, Jackson and Gavin Anderson, Kalli and Dylan Midkiff and Olivia Kamerer; a sister, Cathy Kolar and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A brother, Edward Anderson and a sister, Margaret Ellen Wheeler, also preceded Bill in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard.

Interment will follow at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery where Bill will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Ginny.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Bill’s family would like to thank Dr. John Gianetti and the many doctors, nurses and medical staff at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Trumbull Memorial Hospital, The Hope Center and Omni Manor, for their kindness shown and compassionate care given to Bill throughout his illness.

