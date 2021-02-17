Wesley H. “Buster” Burley, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wesley H. Burley, 50, departed this life early Saturday evening, February 13, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Wesley, affectionately known to all as “Buster,” was born May 4, 1970, in Youngstown, the youngest of two children born to Clarence and Jacqueline Wilkerson Burley.

He attended Ursuline High School, from where he graduated in 1988 and lived his life in this area.

Following his entrepreneurial spirit, he became a landlord and business owner in the area.

He was an avid sports fan, rooting for the San Francisco 49ers, the Oklahoma Sooners and the New Orleans Pelicans. He rarely missed a boxing event and would attend as many as he could.

He was a dedicated volunteer at Protestant Family Service, and proudly served as Deacon at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, as well as serving on the finance team and in other roles there.

Buster was a faithful tither, a sharp dresser and he enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. He was a wonderful friend and gave good advice.

Wesley leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 20 years, the love of his life, Azell Davis Burley, whom he married September 3, 2000; his mother, Jacqueline Burley; his daughter, 18 year old Qynn Burley; Diamonique (Justin) Ashley of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, whom he raised as his own daughter; his brother, Clarence (Cathy) Burley II and his mother-in-law, Deborah Johnson. He leaves his beloved nieces and nephews, to whom he was a father figure, Shantel Saunders, D’Anthony Brown, DeShawn Burley, Darnell Holland and Fantasia Lowe, as well as a host of extended family and many friends that he considered family.

Wesley was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Burley; his grandmother, Carrie Davis; his grandfather, Jessie Hanson and maternal grandparents, Carrie and Hugh Wilkerson.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held Monday, February 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 2007 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, followed by a repast for family and friends. All guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines if attending.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Wesley H. “Buster” Burley’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.