Wayne S. MacLochlan, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne S. “Mac” MacLochlan, 82, passed away early Thursday morning, February 11, 2021 at his home, following a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Wayne was born October 14, 1938 in Youngstown and was a son of the late Norman MacLochlan and Sarah Tanner MacLochlan.

He attended Jackson-Milton High School and later earned a GED while in the military.

Mac proudly served as a marksman in the U.S. Army from November of 1961 to November of 1963 and served for two more years afterwards in the Army Reserves.

Mr. MacLochlan worked for Tee Nee Trailer Company in Youngstown and then for 33 1/3 years at the General Motors Fab Plant in Lordstown, from where he retired in October of 1999.

Mac enjoyed the outdoors, including long walks and fishing. He loved a good cup of coffee and spending time with his family and friends.

He was a retiree member of UAW Local No. 1714.

Mac leaves his beloved wife of 55 years, Theresa “Jean” Moore MacLochlan, whom he married April 24, 1965; three children, Kevin W. (Debbie) MacLochlan of Mineral Ridge, Lori A, MacLochlan of Boardman and Karen Lamm of Austintown; three grandchildren, Brittany (Ray), Jason and Emily Busch; a great-granddaughter, Kylah Busch; a great-grandson, Jordan Busch and a brother, Jack (Cindy) MacLochlan of Canfield.

Siblings, Norman, Edward, Neil, Barbara, Sandra, Josephine Gotthardt, Robert McLaughlin and Sara Jane “Sally” Hunt and a son-in-law, Carl Lamm, preceded Wayne in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Norquest Boulevard, Austintown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the church.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the visitation or Mass. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Mac and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with military honors will follow the Mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Special thanks from Mac’s family to Dr. Ben Hayek and to Southern Care Hospice (especially Jason and Heather) for the kindness shown and care given to him and his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mac’s name to Southern Care Hospice.

