Wanda J. Tarantino, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda J. Tarantino, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 23, 2020, at Briarfield Manor.

Wanda was born November 2, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Sophia Sobnosky Jankowski and lived her life in this area.

After her marriage in 1948, Wanda became a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

She was a longtime member of the former St. Casimir Church in Youngstown, where she was the first person baptized there and where she also sang in the choir. Wanda was a current member of Holy Apostles Parish, Sts. Peter & Paul Church, also in Youngstown.

Proud of her Polish heritage and Catholic faith, Mrs. Tarantino loved to sing and to dance the polka.

Wanda leaves four children, Joseph H., Jr. (Julie) Tarantino of Austintown, Tonia M. Mikula of Liberty Township, Damian C. Tarantino (Russell J. Cannane) of Boardman and Valerie A. (Fred) Setneska of Selma, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Sophia, Ed (Liz), Bob, Matt (Bridget), Miranda, Gianna and Rylie; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Maverick and a daughter-in-law, Mary Tarantino.

Her husband of nearly 58 years, Joseph H. Tarantino, whom she married January 31, 1948, passed away January 14, 2006. A son, Terrance A. Tarantino; a grandson, Marcus; two brothers, Edwin and Paul Jankowski and a son-in-law, Scott DeArment, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on Covington Street in Youngstown.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

If attending calling hours or services, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols, and know that facial coverings are required. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Wanda and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

To send flowers to Wanda’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 28, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: