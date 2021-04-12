Walter Turner Karr, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Turner Karr, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 10, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Walter was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on May 15, 1942, and was the son of the late Frank M. Karr and Isabelle Turner Karr.



He graduated in 1960 from The Rayen School and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served for four years in the military police at bases in North Dakota, Morocco, England and Columbus, Ohio.



Mr. Karr worked for 36 years for Commercial Intertech, retiring in 2001



He was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in North Jackson, where he served many years as an elder. Walter was active as tour director for Cub Scout Pack No. 40, Woodside School, Austintown. Along with his wife, he served as registration couple for the Lutheran Marriage Encounter and he was a member for many years of the Men’s Chatterbox Club, serving as president and acquiring speakers for the club. He was also a founding member of S.A.C.’s 5th Avenue, a social group of longtime friends.



Walter leaves his wife, Yvonne Ottenberg Karr, whom he married Sept.19,1964; a son, David Matthew (Kelly) Karr of Dayton; three granddaughters, Micah and Riley Karr, and Morgan (Sam) McCamey of Dayton; a great-grandson, Ezra McCamey of Dayton; and a sister, Yvonne Hassell of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.



Besides his parents, a brother, Howard Charles Karr and a sister, Phyllis Janet Grove, are deceased.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 10:00 – 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 N. Salem-Warren Road in North Jackson, where funeral services with military honors will take place at 11:00 a.m.

If attending the visitation or services, please be mindful of current health protocols and social distancing guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Walter and his family in your thoughts and prayers.



Interment will follow the church service, and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.



In lieu of flowers, Walter’s family requests that any memorial contributions be given to Gethsemane Lutheran Church in his name.

