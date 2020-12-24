Walter Charko, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Charko, 77, passed away peacefully Monday evening, December 21, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side.

Walter was born November 23, 1943, in Wackerstein, Germany and was a son of the late Iwan and Anna Sameluk Charko.

Walter came to America and this area with his parents at the age of seven and lived the remainder of his life in this area.

Mr. Charko attended Chaney High School and later earned a GED.

He was a Sergeant with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and retired from the department on disability in 1993. Walter also worked at Gran Lanes on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown for many years and in his younger days, he worked at the Schenley Theater and for U.S. Steel.

Mr. Charko was a member of the Mahoning County FOP and of the Maennerchor Club.

Walt enjoyed bowling and was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

He was of the Presbyterian faith.

Walter leaves his wife, Cathi Marshall Charko, whom he married June 5, 2003; two daughters, Cheri (Colin) Hand of Arvada, Colorado and Ann (Bryan) Olin of Summerville, South Carolina; two granddaughters, Cadence Hand and Lily Olin; his former wife and mother of his children, Beverly Goncy and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown and funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, December 30, at the funeral home.

If paying respects to the family or attending the service, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols. To those who cannot attend the visitation or services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep and Walter and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal will follow the funeral home services on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 and will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

