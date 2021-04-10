Wadad Atway Jadallah, Coitsville Township, Ohio

COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wadad Atway Jadallah, 75, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, April 9, 2021 at Austintown Healthcare Center, with her family by her side.

Wadad was born November 16, 1945 in Palestine and was a daughter of the late Saed and Ida Atway. She came to this area 60 years ago with her family.

She along with her husband owned and operated the Corner Foodland in Coitsville for more than 30 years.

Mrs. Jadallah was a member of the Masjid Al-Khair Mosque in Youngstown. She enjoyed storytelling, the time she spent raising her children and watching her grandchildren grow.

Wadad leaves her husband of 58 years, Khaled Jadallah; two sons, Dr. Ahmad (Ruba) Jadallah of Hudson and Dr. Yazan (Rasha) Jadallah of Canfield; two daughters, Abeer (Mohammad) Jadallah of Miami, Florida and Ream (Faisal) Hasan of Fairfax, Virginia; 15 grandchildren, Noor (Riyadh), Raneen, Aziz, Deanna, Mai, Layali, Laith, Sarah, Jad, Basil, Lena, Mira, Bayann, Zain and Khalid; a great-granddaughter, Emelle; four brothers, Atway, Waleed, Atif and Omar and five sisters, Ibtisam, Itaf, Nihayeh, Nuha and Summer.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jawad Atway.

Family and friends may pay their respects and offer support to the Jadallah family from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

If attending, please be mindful of current health protocols and social distancing guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Wadad and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Funeral services took place on Saturday, April 10, 2021, with burial at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund through www.PCRF.net; or to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown OH 44509.

