GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vito Restaino, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, December 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side.

Vito was born July 4, 1936, in Sulmona, Italy, a son of the late Francesco and Bambina DiPlacido Restaino and came to the United States, initially to Youngstown in 1955.

He worked various jobs throughout the area prior to working at US Steel and McDonald Steel before he retired in the late 1980’s.

Mr. Restaino was a member of St. Rose Church.

He enjoyed doing yard work, working in his garden, growing figs and tending to his fig trees. He also enjoyed playing bocce, talking with the neighbors, and spending time with his family. Most of all, Vito enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.

Vito leaves to forever cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, the former Rita Traino, whom he married September 16, 1961; his three sons, Vito (Leann) Restaino, Jr., of Girard, Anthony (Kim) Restaino of Canfield and Michael (Barbara) Restaino of Poland; nine grandchildren, Bella, Vito, Sammy, Andy, Mia, Antonio, Giorgio, Maria and Kristina and many extended family members.

Vito will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Two brothers, Nicola “Nick” Restaino and Mario Restaino, and their wives, Phyllis and Anna Restaino preceded Vito in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at St. Rose Church 48 E. Main St., Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, Vito’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.