AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Walters, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by her family.

Virginia was born September 30, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl W. and Victoria Yaskulka Hoffman and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School.

She worked as a waitress at Raver’s and Klose Restaurants and also worked at the YMCA while raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Walters was a member of the former St. Casimir Church and was formerly a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Most recently, Virginia was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Youngstown.

She was a member of the Mahoning County Organ Society and was very active with many veterans organizations including the Mahoning Valley Ex-Prisoners of War, the Steel Valley Prisoners of War and volunteered her time with Veterans Affairs. She worked tirelessly for many years writing letters to senators and state representatives for special license plates for the spouses of former prisoners of war. She also was instrumental in coordinating and planning the annual Christmas in July party for the ex-prisoners of war, as Christmas was her favorite holiday.

Virginia also enjoyed playing bingo, gambling and visiting casinos on bus trips. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Cynthia Pallo of Austintown; her son, Nicholas R. Walters, Jr. of North Jackson; five grandchildren, Gina (Patrick) Blascak, Lindsey (Michael) Yost, Dylan Walters, Carlo Walters and Lisa Walters; six great-grandchildren, Patrick, Madelyn, Mason, Janie, Aiden and Chaz; a daughter-in-law, Denise Walters and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Her husband of 35 years, Nicholas R. Walters, Sr., whom she married October 21, 1950, passed away November 11, 1985.

Four brothers, Carl, Albert, Joseph and Frank J. Hoffman; two sisters, Kathryn Lakos and Rose Marie Bruno and a son-in-law, William Pallo, also preceded Virginia in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church, 1429 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, where funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Private interment will follow at Four Mile Run Cemetery in Austintown, where Virginia will be laid to rest next to her husband.

The family kindly requests everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To those wishing to make a memorial contribution, Virginia’s family suggests donating to the American Ex Prisoners of War Organization, P.O. Box 3445, Arlington, TX 76007.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.