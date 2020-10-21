Virginia M. McCreery, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. McCreery, 84, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Virginia, who was known to all as “Ginny,” was born March 30, 1936, in New Springfield, one of 18 children born to the late Walter and Erna Seidner Allen.

She was a 1954 graduate of Springfield Local High School and lived her life in this area.

Ginny worked outside the home for many years for Cold Metal Products and for Home Savings & Loan.

She was an avid bowler and loved to play cards.

She belonged to the Youngstown South Christian Women’s Club and the Sa Laura Garden Club.

Ginny leaves to cherish her memory her son, Scott A. McCreery of Boardman; two granddaughters, Cori (Cory) Walmer and Cati McCreery; six great-grandchildren; six sisters, Marian Burroughs of California, Shirley Wichert of Poland, Martha Cyrus of New Middletown, Phyllis (Phillip) Simmers of Canfield, Carol Osberg of North Lima, and Nancy Crouse of North Lima; seven brothers, Eugene (Bonnie) Allen of Poland, Harold (Darla) Allen of North Lima, Ralph (Dianna) Allen, James (Florence) Allen, Donald (Charlotte) Allen, and Larry (Audrey) Allen, all of Estero, Florida and Thomas (Nancy) Allen of Hubbard; a sister-in-law, Donna Allen of Poland; brothers-in-law, Olin Sheely of Poland and Robert Dombroski of Boardman and many nieces and nephews.

Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Seward McCreery; two brothers, Warren and Robert Allen; and two sisters, Geraldine Sheely and Dorothy Dombroski.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

