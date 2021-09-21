Virginia M. “Ginny” Anderson, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Anderson, 82, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Vibra Hospital in Boardman.

Virginia, who was affectionately known as “Ginny,” was born December 15, 1938, in Mineral Ridge. She was the youngest daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Saar Brandenstein and was a lifelong area resident.

Ginny was a 1957 graduate of Girard High School.

Upon graduation, Ginny worked for Ohio Leather Works in Girard, taking a break from out-of-the-home work to raise her family. She then returned to work at Mahoning Bank and later worked for the City of Girard Auditor’s Department for ten years, retiring in 1993.

Mrs. Anderson was a lifelong member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Ginny enjoyed bowling, golfing, going to casinos and playing bocce with her friends. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, her three sons and daughters-in-law and their children.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband of 63 years, William Anderson, whom she married September 13, 1958; three sons, William (Shawn) Anderson of Austintown, David (Loretta) Anderson of Cortland and John (Kelli) Anderson of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Mathew (Kellie) Anderson, Katie (Nathan) Midkiff, William (Breann) Anderson, Amber (Jason) Kamerer, Lauren (Brad) Byers-Loney, Allie Anderson and Kyle Anderson; six great-grandchildren, (Ginny was very proud to be a great-grandmother), Ethan, Jackson and Gavin Anderson, Kalli and Dylan Midkiff and Olivia Kamerer; a brother, Jerry (Marge) Brandenstein of Girard; a sister, Esther Bogatay of Girard and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Two brothers, Robert and Charles Brandenstein and two sisters, Rose Thiry and Edna Miller, preceded Ginny in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Ginny’s family would like to thank the staff at Vibra Hospital for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Ginny during her final days.

