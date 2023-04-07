GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violanda Helen Marguerite Rozzo Minniti, 98, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, March 25, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Helen was born November 14, 1924, in Girard, a daughter of the late John Andonio and Filomena C. Belardo Rozzo, and was a lifelong Girard resident.

She was a graduate of Girard High School and in her younger days, Helen worked at Packard Electric before dedicating her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Minniti was a member of St. Rose Church.

Her greatest joy in life was her family and she greatly enjoyed being a grandmother. Helen also enjoyed cooking and was affectionately nick-named “Pasta Grandma” by her great grandchildren. She had a generous heart and would feed anyone that would stop by her house.

Helen leaves to cherish her memory her five sons, Raymond (Barbara) Minniti, Angelo J. Minniti, Jr., Richard (Kathleen) Minniti, Andrew (Mary) Minniti and Robert (Julie) Minniti; her two daughters, Phyllis Steiner and Andrea Minniti; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Helen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 61 years, Angelo Patrick Minniti, whom she married December 12, 1944, passed away August 19, 2005.

Seven brothers Dominic, Sam, Patsy, Frank, Andrew, William and George Rozzo and three sisters, Christina Gargoline, Philomena Anzelmo and Lt. Colonel Irene Ray also preceded Helen in death.

Private family services were held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown with Deacon Mark Kiraly officiating.

Helen’s family would like to extend a very special and heartfelt thank you to Dr. Patsy Buccino and the nurses and aides of hospice, Cindy, Heidi, Joseph and Latoya, for the kindness shown and care given to Helen over the years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.