Viola Helen Puskas, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola Helen Puskas, 89, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, December 5, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Viola was born July 17, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Josephine Potter Yakimoff.

She graduated from Chaney High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Puskas worked in the Custodial Department at Youngstown State University for 28 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

Viola enjoyed playing bingo. She very much enjoyed her family and loved going on family vacations with her daughter and granddaughters, especially to Amish country and to Memphis, Tennessee. She also enjoyed going out to dinner with her sons and she loved the time she spent with her grandchildren.



Viola is survived by her daughter, Patricia Bokanovich of Canfield; her son, John (Lisa) Puskas of Vienna; three granddaughters, Michelle (Eric) Alleman, Lisa (Jamie) Skerkavich and Sarah Puskas and three great-grandchildren, Sophia and Stella Alleman and Geronimo Skerkavich.

A son, Richard Puskas; two brothers, Boris and Alex Yakimoff and a sister, Agnes Kelbel, preceded Viola in death.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 613 N. Lakeview Avenue in Youngstown.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Viola will be laid to rest next to her sister, Agnes.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.