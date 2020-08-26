Vinko Markulin, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vinko Markulin, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, August 23, 2020, at his home.

Vinko was born February 20, 1931, in Donji Dragonozec, Croatia, a son of the late Juraj and Dora Pisacic Markulin and came to the United States in 1972.

He worked at Syro Steel for 20 years, retiring in 1993.

Mr. Markulin was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald.

He greatly enjoyed gardening and tending to his fruit trees. Most of all, Vinko enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Vinko leaves to cherish his memory his wife of over 64 years, Vera Markulin, whom he married February 12, 1956; two sons, George (Margie) Markulin and Ivan Markulin; a daughter, Katica Markulin; seven grandchildren, whom he cherished, Andrew, Emily, and Elizabeth Halasah and Grace, Rebecca, Pamela and Kristina Markulin; two sisters, Barica and Ana Markulin, both in Croatia and many extended family members in Croatia.

Vinko will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A twin sister, Jagica Biskupic and two brothers, Franjo and Mijo, preceded Vinko in death.

Due to the current virus situation, there were no public calling hours and a private service was held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Private interment took place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

