MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Sarah Anthonsen, 69, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, October 21, 2023, at her home following a lengthy illness.

Victoria, who was affectionately known as Sarah, was born June 8, 1954, in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of the late Donald James Thorpe and Joan Bernice Boxley Thorpe and came to the Mahoning Valley as a child.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School and at the age of 40, Sarah graduated nursing school and worked as an LPN for 20 years, caring for the elderly throughout the community and providing comfort and friendship to those who needed it most.

Mrs. Anthonsen was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, visiting wineries, traveling and raising and protecting her chickens. A warm, loving and strong willed woman, Sarah was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, as Sarah truly enjoyed being a grandma.

Sarah leaves to forever cherish her memory her husband, Eugene Anthonsen, whom she married September 4, 2011; her two sons, Joseph (Tori) Daley of Vidalia, Louisiana and Colin (Ashley) Daley of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; a stepdaughter, Heidi Perry of Akron; a stepson, John Anthonsen of Athens, Ohio; many grandchildren, two sisters, a brother and many extended family members.

Sarah will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, a brother also preceded Sarah in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Sarah’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital via their website https://www.stjude.org/donate/ in Sarah’s memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.