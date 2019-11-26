Victoria Matts, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Matts, 94, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 24, 2019, at Brookdale Nursing Home in Austintown following a brief illness.

Victoria was born February 10, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Angelina Montosano LaGuardia and was a lifelong area resident.

Victoria, who was known fondly to many as “Tootsie,” graduated from The Rayen School.

She was employed at Reichart Furniture and then General Fireproofing during World War II, where she met her husband.

After her marriage to Quentin Matts on September 21, 1946, Tootsie became a homemaker dedicated to raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.



Mrs. Matts is survived by two grandsons, Thomas E. Yatsco of Washington, D.C. and Michael A. (Sonal) Yatsco of Canfield; a son-in-law, Edward Yatsco of Boardman and several nieces and nephews.

Her husband of 46 years, Quentin, passed away December 2, 1992. Victoria was also preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Marie Yatsco; a sister, Antoinette Rossetti and two brothers, James “Vince” LaGuardia and Joseph LaGuardia.



Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Carlos Quijano officiating.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Victoria will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made in Victoria’s name to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Victoria’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 27 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

