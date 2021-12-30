MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria L. Rushen, 41, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Victoria was born July 22, 1980 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Marilyn Rock Rushen and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1999 graduate of McDonald High School and worked for WIS Inventory as the area manager and would commute to Michigan for work.

Victoria was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She greatly enjoyed model trains, coloring on her iPad, taking car rides and looking at cars with her dad. Victoria also loved dogs and enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, William and Marilyn Rushen, with whom she made her home; two brothers, William Rushen Jr., of Austintown, and Stephen (Amanda) Rushen of Kansas; one sister, Lisa Netroe of Girard; two nephews, Michael and Tyler; four nieces, Melanie, Sarah, Morgan and Alyssa; her beloved dog, Tucker; a great aunt, Bessie Wallace of VA., and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

Victoria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her grandparents, Stephen and Helen Rushen and Walter and Mary Rock, preceded Victoria in death.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Rose Church 48 E. Main St., Girard.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Victoria’s family suggests masks or face coverings be worn and social distancing guidelines be observed during the calling hours and funeral mass.

To send flowers to Victoria’s family, please visit our floral store.