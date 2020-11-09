Veronica Baytos, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica Baytos, 97, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, November 8, 2020, at Omni West Assisted Living in Youngstown after a long and fulfilling life.

Veronica was born May 7, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Zetts Halas and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of South High School and was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

She also worked outside the home for a time for People’s Drug Store, Cross Drug Store, Jones Drug Store and for Daugherty-Davis Company.

Veronica enjoyed polka music, trips to Lake Erie and she was an avid talk show enthusiast. She was an advocate of personal health and practiced alternative medicine with health foods.

Mrs. Baytos was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, where she belonged to the Altar & Rosary Society.

She leaves her son, Thomas (Claudia) Baytos of Niles; a daughter, Monica Baytos (Chip) Kabrud of Denver, Colorado; a grandson, Mark Baytos and three great-grandchildren, Christian, Brooklyn and Jackson.



Her beloved husband of over 60 years, Thomas E. Baytos, whom she married May 3, 1947, passed away October 13, 2007. Besides her husband, four brothers, John, Michael, Joseph and George Halas and two sisters, Mary Ann Brosko and Annie Montone, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Thursday, November 12, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Norquest Boulevard in Austintown, where Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. When paying respects to the family or attending the Mass, please follow all current health and safety protocols. To those unable to attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Veronica and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Veronica will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Veronica’s name to the Omni West / Westhaven Activity Department.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

