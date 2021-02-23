Veronica Ann Terzak, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica Ann Terzak, 80, passed away at her home late Sunday evening, February 14, 2021.

Veronica was born June 15, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Angeline Pipic Terzak and was a lifelong area resident.

Veronica was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She was a secretary for many years for various local businesses and retired from Valley Containers in Mineral Ridge.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, where she belonged to the Altar & Rosary Society and the senior citizens group.

She was also a member of the Austintown Historical Society, a volunteer with Fellows Riverside Gardens in Youngstown and she was a past-member of the Youngstown Ski Club.

Veronica leaves two brothers, Michael J. Terzak, Jr. and David P. Terzak, each of Austintown; a niece, Rachel Terzak (Jonathan Stauss) and Rachel and Jonathan’s children, Gavin and Dillon Stauss.

Family and friends are welcome to gather from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Norquest Boulevard in Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. If attending, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend the services, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Veronica and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Veronica’s family, please visit our floral store.