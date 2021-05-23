Valentino J. Monti, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valentino J. Monti, 84, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, May 20, 2021, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle following an extended illness.

Valentino, who was also known to friends as “Val,” or just simply “Monti,” and to his family as “Pap,” was born on Valentine’s Day in 1937 in Homer City, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Tillio Monti and Mary Rose Pettenati Monti.

He graduated in 1956 from Homer City High School and came to Austintown in 1966 when he went to work for the then-new General Motors Plant in Lordstown. Val worked for GM in Lordstown as a repairman for 27 and a half years, retiring in 1993.

He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown, where he served as chairman and vice-chairman of the church and was an elder and trustee.

Valentino enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Pap leaves his wife of 64 years, G. Louise Nealer Monti, whom he married March 16, 1957; three daughters, Valery Lou Finney of Austintown, Vicky Lynn Schwab of Champion and Vanessa Lea (Rich) Krantz of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Jimmy), Tina (Jimmy), Anthony (Samantha), Dana, Ricky, Brittany (Brandon), Richie and Michael (Kim); ten great-grandchildren, Juystina, Lillian, Cyrus, Suri’, Mason, Mya, Lincoln, Mackenzie, Aidan and Kingston; a great-great-grandson, Gio Valentino; three brothers, Raymond Monti of Champion, Lee (Sue) Monti of Cincinnati and Louie (Marilyn) Monti of Cortland; a half-brother, Dale (Christa) Monti and many nieces and nephews.

A sister, Gloria (the late Lloyd) Paynter; two brothers, Tillio (the late Ruth) Monti, Robert Monti and a son-in-law, Mick Schwab, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown. Family and friends may also call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 29, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 South Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor David Schinbeckler, officiating.

If attending the visitation or services, please be mindful of current health protocols and social distancing guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Val and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, Val’s family requests that memorial contributions be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in his name.

