Troutman C. Hibbard, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troutman C. Hibbard, 83, passed away Monday evening, September 27, 2021, at Park Center of natural causes.

Troutman was born June 18, 1938, in Youngstown, and was a son of the late David and Besie Wilder Hibbard.

He was raised in Youngstown, graduated from Boardman High School and from Youngstown State University and lived in New York for over 17 years before returning to this area.

He served in the U.S. Navy as an airman controller and worked in civilian life as an insurance adjuster.

Mr. Hibbard enjoyed singing and model railroading. Most of all, he truly loved his granddaughters.

Troutman leaves his wife, Pamela Cone Hibbard; his son, Brad (Karen) Hibbard of Boardman; two sisters, Katherine Ruman and Betty Hibbard and two granddaughters.

A brother, David Hibbard, is deceased.

There are no calling hours but family services will take place at later date with committal at Firestone Cemetery in Columbiana.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Hibbard’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater East Ohio Chapter, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Ste. 4, Canfield OH 44406; or through https://act.alz.org.

