MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – As we all bring in the New Year, we are saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Todd Camacci, who passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023, from a massive brain bleed with his wife, Michelle, by his side, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Todd was born August 5, 1972, in Youngstown, a son to loving parents, Wayne A. and Carolyn (Marmagin) Camacci.

He was a 1990 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, where he first met his soon to be wife, Michelle, whom he later reconnected with and married in 2009.

A loving husband and father to his wife and two children, Todd was loved by many for his humor, his ability to do for others and for his dedicated friendship.

For the past 25 years, Todd has been a talented electrician and has recently enjoyed working for Foxconn, in Lordstown.

Todd was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Jarod Camacci, who he shared a bond with that was never broken. Knowing that they are together again brings his family comfort during this difficult time.

To hold on to his memories, Todd leaves behind his wife, Michelle Carkido-Camacci; his two children, Ava and Nicolas Camacci; his parents, Wayne and Carolyn Camacci of Austintown; his sister, Cara (Geno) Shonce of Austintown; his brother, Mark (Denise) Camacci of Austintown; sister-in-law, Lori Camacci; nine nieces and nephews, Sam, Meghan, Mark, Marissa, Kole, Katlyn, Anthony, Noah and Isabella; a great-niece, Lettie; his mother-in-law, Patti Carkido and his brother-in-law, Eddie Carkido.

As part of Todd’s last wishes, he was able to give a gift of life through organ donation.

Family and friends may gather to celebrate Todd from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service that will take place at 7:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.