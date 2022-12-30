BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Jankowski, 61, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home, following a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Timothy was born October 13, 1961, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul and Ruth Hamady Jankowski and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He worked in maintenance at the Phar-Mor Center in downtown Youngstown for 20 years and continued to work at 20 Federal Place until he retired in 2019. Tim also worked as a custodian for Old North Church in Canfield for two years.

Tim enjoyed playing his guitar, playing racquetball and in his younger days; he enjoyed playing his guitar in several local bands.

Tim leaves to cherish his memory, his three brothers, Richard Jankowski of Clemmons, North Carolina, Gerald Jankowski of Austintown and Ronald Jankowski of Hubbard; his sister, Dolores Cervello of Austintown; a sister-in-law, Marsha Jankowski of Youngstown; a brother-in-law, James Vitullo of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

A brother, Paul Jankowski and a sister, Michelle Vitullo, preceded Tim in death.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 1, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.