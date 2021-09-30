Timothy E. O’Malley, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy E. “Tim” O’Malley, 71, passed away Sunday morning, September 26, 2021, at University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center, following a brief battle with cancer.

Timothy was born August 23, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of the late John F. and Alice Swift O’Malley and lived in the area most of his life.

He was a 1968 graduate of Girard High School.

He proudly served in the United States Army as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. He received numerous medals and commendations for his actions during combat. Tim also served in the Ohio Army National Guard as a helicopter pilot and instructor. He earned the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4 before he was honorably discharged from the service in 1996.

Tim earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Youngstown State University in 1976 in business administration, majoring in accounting. He worked as a CPA for several firms and was also a self-employed accountant.

Mr. O’Malley was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his three daughters, Catherine O’Malley (Jeff DelSignore) of Youngstown, Elizabeth O’Malley of Girard and Megan-Alyse (Tony) Perkins of Seattle; his son, Michael (Stacie Harmon) O’Malley of Conyers, Georgia; the mother of his children, Marjorie Rice O’Malley of Girard; his brother, Terrance “Terry” (Denise) O’Malley of Girard; many extended family members and many friends.

Besides his parents; two infant brothers preceded Tim in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Monday, October 4, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where a memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. John Keehner officiating.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.