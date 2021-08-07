Timothy C. Dell, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy C. Dell, 59, passed away Friday morning, July 30, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Timothy was born September 23, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of the late Edgar and Rita Teachout Dell and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Tim enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends.

Mr. Dell leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 22 years, Charlene Hienamen Dell, whom he married April 3, 1999; his son, Timothy Dell, Jr., (Renee Dutton) of Diamond; four grandchildren, Brianna, Jeffrey, Mylah and Alayna; four siblings, Richard Dell of Girard, Mary Rita Dell of Colorado, Brian (Tina) Dell of Brookfield and Norman Dell of Mineral Ridge; his best friend, Lou Adovasio of Girard; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.

Tim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, an infant brother, Edgar Dell, preceded Tim in death.

Per Tim’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

To send flowers to Timothy’s family, please visit our floral store.