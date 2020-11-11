Thomas Steven Kriech, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Steven “Tom” Kriech, 80, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 8, 2020, at his home with his family by his side, following a lengthy illness.

Tom was born February 26, 1940, in Hubbard, a son of the late Steven and Clara Gleydura Kriech.

He was raised in Hubbard, was a 1958 graduate of Hubbard High School and lived his life in this area.

Mr. Kriech served in the Ohio National Guard for six years.

He worked as a meat cutter for various grocery stores, including A&P and Valu King, for 44 years, retiring in 2002.

Tom was an avid hobbyist. He sold sports cards and memorabilia, where he was known as “Fat Cat,” and he enjoyed building model train layouts. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his cottage at Lake Erie, in Saybrook Township.

He leaves his wife of 58 years, Carol J. Crozier Kriech, whom he married August 19, 1962; two sons, Jody T. Kriech of Austintown and Shawn J. Kriech of Youngstown; a granddaughter, Hannah Rae Kriech of Youngstown; two great-granddaughters, Luna Mae and Lucy Bella, both of Youngstown; a great-grandson, Steven Richard of Salem; a sister, Joan Stranix of Long Neck, Delaware; two special cousins, who were like siblings to him, Frank Kriech and Georgia Kriech Paskel and far too many other cousins, nieces and nephews to mention.

A granddaughter, Cheyenne Grace Kriech, preceded him in death.

Per Tom’s request, there are no calling hours or services but please remember Tom and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.