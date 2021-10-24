Thomas R. Watts, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. “Tom” Watts, 78, passed away Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren from glioblastoma.

Thomas was born October 15, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Luke M. and Antoinette Marie Christopher Watts, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1961 graduate of Girard High School and proudly served in the United States Army.

Tom worked for U.S. Steel for 17 years, with Pipefitters Union Local for ten years and most recently for the City of Girard, from where he retired after 21 years of service.

Mr. Watts was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Tom greatly enjoyed drag-racing cars and motorcycles. Most of all he loved his family, especially his two granddaughters.

Tom leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Renee Dalessandro Watts, whom he married Sept.13, 1969; two sons, Tommy (Krissy) Watts of Girard and Dr. Jeffrey Watts of Wooster; two granddaughters, Sydnie and Preslie Watts; a brother, Richard Watts of Girard; two sisters, Janice (Pete) Debevc of South Carolina and Kathy Kocan of Pittsburgh; a special aunt, Angie (Bill) Suich of Girard; many nieces and nephews; many extended family members and many friends.

Tom will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A brother, Marty Watts and a sister-in-law, Debbie Watts, preceded Tom in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St. Rose Church, 48 E Main Street, Girard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the church.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Tom’s family would like to extend very special thanks to Greg Davis and Dana Mitchell from Patriot Home Health Care and to the Patriot Home Health Care staff; the Southern Care Hospice staff, especially nurse Cassie and aide Della; Dr. Bisel and Dr. Black, and the nurses and aides on the 3rd floor of St. Joseph Hospital for all of the kindness, care, and compassion; and to all family and friends for their prayers and support over the last few months.

In lieu of flowers, Tom’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through www.stjude.org/donate.