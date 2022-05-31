GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Patrick, 61, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at University

Hospital Cleveland Medical Center, with his family by his side.

Thomas was born December 3, 1960, in Youngstown, a son of William and Dolores Bodnar Patrick.

He was a 1979 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Mortuary Science.

Tom enjoyed all sports, and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. He greatly enjoyed watching war movies and learning about military aircraft. Tom was also a great handyman and enjoyed tending to his garden and taking care of his home.

Tom leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Barbara Pozega Patrick, whom he married December 31, 2007; a daughter, Chandler Patrick (fiancee Kaylin McCrea), of Kernersville, North Carolina; his mother, Dolores Patrick of Austintown; a sister, Mary Beth (Tony) DeGeorge of Poland; three brothers, William (Norma) Patrick, of Poland, Edward (Susan) Patrick of Hubbard and David Patrick of Austintown; a sister-in-law, Stephanie Pozega of Girard, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Tom will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His father, William Patrick preceded him in death.

Per Tom’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

