YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas P. Balog, 94, of the city’s west side, passed away Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022, at his home after a long and fulfilling life.

Thomas was born June 30, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Dankulic Balog and was a lifelong Youngstown west sider.

Mr. Balog proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1945 – 1948.

He worked for 39 years at Youngstown Sheet and Tube/LTV Steel and retired in 1983. After his retirement, Tom kept active by walking in Mill Creek Park after attending daily mass.

Tom was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, formerly Holy Name of Jesus Church and currently St. Matthias Church.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling and doing yard work. Tom took great pride in caring for his yard. In the 1960’s and 1970’s, Tom was a softball umpire and in his younger years, Tom enjoyed Polka dancing at Kuzman’s and the Idora Park Ballroom.

He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Thomas P. Balog, Jr. of Sarasota, Florida, Diane Balog of Poland and John T. Balog of Bowie, Maryland; two grandchildren, Theodore Balog of Bowie, Maryland and Samantha Balog, of Youngstown and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

His wife, Geraldine Baytosh Balog, whom he married June 18, 1955, passed away August 2, 2013.

Five siblings, Joseph Balogh, Stephen Balog, Margaret Balog, infant John Balog and Theodore Balog, and his stepfather, John Kocsis also preceded Tom in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown OH, 44509.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Church 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown OH, 44502.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Tom will be laid to rest next to his wife.

