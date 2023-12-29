YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Stas, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, December 25, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Thomas was born September 14, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of the late Thomas and Irene Missik Stas and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1958 graduate of Chaney High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam war and was stationed in the Philippines and Japan.

Tom worked at Packard Electric in both Warren and Austintown.

He was a member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church and also attended the Shrine of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted.

Tom was a man of many talents and could often be found fixing something. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, fast cars, spending time at the lake and the many vacations taken across the country with his family. He greatly enjoyed the comforts of home and being surrounded by his family, watching sports by the fireplace.

Family was most important to Tom and he especially enjoyed supporting his daughters and grandchildren by attending their sporting events and activities. He will always be remembered as a man with a tender heart who had an eternal love for his wife and an unconditional love for his children and grandchildren.

Tom leaves to forever cherish his memory, his five daughters, Angel (Thomas II) Martin of Oldsmar, Florida, Cynthia (Todd) Eakin of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Brenda (Gary) Pierko of East Hampton, Connecticut, Natalie (Jeremiah) Warren of Youngstown and Jessica Smith of Boardman; 13 grandchildren, Luke, Tommy, Trevor, Matthew, Ryan, Kara, Kayla, Isaiah, Bubby, Jacoby, Blake, Lilyann and Olivia; two sisters, Mary Ann Smith of Kirtland, Ohio and Audrey Stas of Youngstown; an uncle, who was like a brother to Tom, Bill Missik of Youngstown and many extended family members.

Tom will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of 54 years, Carolyn Evich Stas, whom he married August 14, 1965, in Holy Name of Jesus Church, died May 28, 2020.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Friday, January 5, 2024, at St. Christine Church 3165 S. Schenley Ave. Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Tom will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers, Tom’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Mill Creek Park in care of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.