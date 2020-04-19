Thomas M. Fechtel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Fechtel, 80, of the city’s west side, passed away early Thursda, April 16, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a courageous battle with kidney disease.

Thomas was born August 16, 1939, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Joseph and Mary Fechtel.

He graduated from North High School in 1957 and was a lifelong area resident.

Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army, proudly serving during the period after the Korean War.

Mr. Fechtel worked for many years for Sherwin Williams and U.S. Can Corporation of Hubbard, from where he retired.

Tom will always be remembered as a true “family man,” and he loved and cherished his wife, children and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren at their various activities and sporting events.

Mr. Fechtel was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

He leaves his wife, Barbara Hallas Fechtel, whom he married June 8, 1963; four children, Dan (Peg) Fechtel of Cincinnati, Linda (Joe) Jackson of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Kate (Tom) Pavlansky of Cortland and Kelly Ellington of Amelia; 11 grandchildren, Bobby, Gracie, Joseph (Alexandra), Allison, Madison, Annie, Stephen, Maggie, Tommy, Dylan and Jake.

Preceding him in death is son, Thomas Fechtel; seven siblings, Mary Melewski, Pauline Sanchy, Theresa Hulewat, Elizabeth Webb, Ann Paull, Michael Fechtel and Vincent Fechtel.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours and a private service will take place Tuesday, April 21, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown. Private committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A public memorial mass to take place at St. Brendan Church will be planned for a later date.

Tom’s family thanks his health care providers for the kindness shown and care given to him during his illness.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s name to the St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509 or to the donor’s favorite charity.

