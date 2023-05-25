MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. “Tom” Wynyard, 78, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his home following a brief illness.

Thomas was born March 4, 1945, in Pennsylvania, a son of the late Gordon and Hazel Wynyard and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1963 graduate of Girard High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Tom worked for United States Steel McDonald Works for over 20 years until the mill closed. He then went to work for Rogers Lumber before retiring after 17 years.

Tom loved the outdoors and greatly enjoyed sitting on his back deck observing all nature has to offer. He enjoyed fishing, cooking on the grill, tinkering with electronics and just puttering around. Tom was also an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns. Most importantly, Tom enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Tom leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth Baragona Wynyard; his son, William “Jamie” Wynyard of McDonald; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many extended family members and friends.

Tom will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Per Tom’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

A private celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

