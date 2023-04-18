GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Trucksis, 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Sunday morning, April 16, 2023, at his home.

Thomas was born September 12, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of the late Arthur and Helen “Nell” Kane Trucksis and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1961 graduate of East High School and proudly served in the United States Army.

Tom worked for Norfolk Southern/Erie Lackawanna Railroad as a conductor and brakeman for over 43 years until he retired in 2006.

Mr. Trucksis was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

He was a kind and compassionate man who had a big heart and genuinely loved everyone. Tom enjoyed watching baseball and football and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and The Ohio State University Buckeyes. Most of all, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, attending social gatherings and family functions and he especially enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.

Tom leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 30 years, JoAnn Buonavolanta Trucksis whom he married December 31, 1992; three children, Richard (Brenda) Hall of Brookfield, Andrew Hall of Struthers, and Tina (Mark) Ullery of Mineral Ridge; seven grandchildren, Marissa (Chase) Reeder, Timothy Day, Madelyn Simpson, RJ Hall, Justin Hall, Tommy Hall and Mikey Hall; five great-grandchildren, Jaxson Reeder, Preston Reeder, Marina Reeder, Adrian Day and Lincoln Day; three nieces, Karen (Sam) Pallotta, Kathy (Albin) Dearing and Kristen (Randy) Hamady; his beloved dog, Sasha and many extended family members and many friends.

Tom will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A grandson, Andrew “AJ” Hall and a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Hutera preceded Tom in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St., Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church 48 E. Main St. Girard.



