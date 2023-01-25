GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James Olesky, 22, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home, after a senseless accident.

Thomas was born April 1, 2000, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas Olesky, Jr. and Stacy Crucian Olesky and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 2018 graduate of Girard High School.

Tommy was a member of the Jewish Community Center and Onyx Health Club. He greatly enjoyed working out, playing basketball, golfing and bowling.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Thomas and Stacy Olesky of Girard; two sisters, Mackenzie and Kristina; his grandparents, Tom Olesky, Sr., Rose Marie Delesky and Ken and Linda Crucian; his good friend, Jeremy Franklin and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members and many friends.

Tommy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

In lieu of flowers, Tommy’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Onyx Health Club, 5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles, OH 44446 in Tommy’s memory.

