Thomas J. Serenko, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. “Tom” Serenko, 85, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020, at Antonine Village in North Jackson.

Tom was born July 19, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Anna Slavkovsky Serenko and was a lifelong resident of this area.

He was a 1953 graduate of Chaney High School, proudly served in the United States Navy from 1955 until 1957 and later attended Youngstown State University.

Tom worked for Monroe Calculating Company for ten years and then for Ohio Bell/ATT for 20 years, retiring in the late 1990s as a repairman with the central office in North Jackson.

Mr. Serenko was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, where he sang in the choir. He also belonged to the IHM Senior Citizens group and to the Austintown Senior Center, where he played the ukulele and sang.

Generous with his time, Tom ushered at Stambaugh Auditorium and volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Tom enjoyed doing woodworking and stained glass projects and he also liked dancing and listening to polka music.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann M. Soltis Serenko, whom he married September 27, 1958; four children, Dr. Theresa Serenko-Hatcher of Omaha, Nebraska, Dr. Ann Serenko of St. Louis, Dr. Thomas Serenko (Helen Gerdt) of Salt Lake City and Agnes Serenko of Dayton and eight grandchildren, Monica, Joanna, Katya, Lukas, Grace, Holly, Stas and Yanna.

Four siblings, John Serenko, Catherine Dulick, Mary Oakley and Steve Serenko, preceded Tom in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 26, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Norquest Boulevard in Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. If paying respects to the family or attending the Mass, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Tom and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with military honors will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Tom’s family thanks the Antonine Sisters and the staff of Antonine Village for the kindness shown and care given to Tom and his family during his time there. Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s name to the Antonine Sisters or to the Antonine Village, either by mail to 2675 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44452, or through antoninevillage.org.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

