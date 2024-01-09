POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Mucci, D.O. 73, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 4, 2024, at his home.

Tom was born July 16, 1950, in Youngstown, the son of Vincent and Constance (Jordan) Mucci and lived most of his life in the area.

He was a 1968 graduate of Ursuline High School where he was the proud president of both his Junior and Senior classes. Tom subsequently attended Youngstown State University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology in 1972. Tom then attended medical school at the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 1976.

Dr. Mucci began his long and rewarding career as an emergency medicine physician. He worked in the ER at Grandview and Southview Hospitals in Dayton for 23 years. In 2004, he moved to Youngstown and worked at Northside Medical Center and Trumbull Memorial Hospital, before retiring in 2019. During his long career as a physician, Tom belonged to many professional organizations where he held a variety of positions of leadership. Tom cherished the relationships with his colleagues who became beloved friends.

Tom was an easy guy to like, a one-of-a-kind individual who loved to share a corny joke with whomever would listen. He enjoyed his weekly Wednesday night out with his friends and his frequent get-togethers with his Ursuline High School Reunion Committee. Above all, Tom loved spending time with his family.

Tom leaves his wife of 34 years, Kimberly Stanifer Mucci whom he married July 22, 1989; his daughter, Alayna (Nathan) Pressler of Upper Arlington; his cousins, who were like his siblings, Mary Jean (Larry) Polkovitch, Janet (Jim) Kozlow, Frank (Michele) Dascenzo and Jim (Christina) Dascenzo and all their children and grandchildren; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rich and Ellen Stanifer, Lori Markle and Jim and Jodie Stanifer, along with numerous special nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Bob and Dick and his aunt and uncle, Jean and Frank Dascenzo

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Tom’s family suggests memorial contributions be made in Tom’s name to The Silver Lining Fund, P.O. Box 401, Canfield, OH 44406, or the Class of 1968 Endowed Scholarship c/o Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

A memorial service will also be held in Dayton at a later date.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.