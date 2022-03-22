AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Diacin, 79, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Austintown Health Care Center following a lengthy illness.

Thomas was born November 12, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of the late John M. Diacin, Sr. and Anna Pihonsky Diacin and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1960 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis. During his time in the Air Force, Tom earned the following awards, Army Good Conduct Medal , Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon.

Tom worked for the United States Postal Service, first as a letter carrier through the Poland branch and then as a maintenance mechanic on the mail processing equipment, retiring in 1998, after 38 years of service. After retiring, Tom worked as a security guard for US Security Associates and also worked in security for Shane Security Services and Southwoods Health.

Mr. Diacin was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

He was also a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch #385, the Youngstown Model Train Association, the Saginaw Lodge #82 Loyal Order of the Moose and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

Tom enjoyed playing with model trains and loved being outdoors.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years, Carol A. Mehalco Diacin, whom he married October 9, 1971. Two sons, Michael J. Diacin, Ph.D., of Indianapolis and Thomas D. Diacin of Austintown; a brother, John M. Diacin, Jr. of Southington; a sister, Patti Ann Diacin of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Besides his parents, an infant brother, James Diacin and a sister in law, Yvonne Diacin preceded Tom in death.

Private family services will be held at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

To send flowers to Thomas’ family, please visit our floral store.