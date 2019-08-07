Thomas Goist, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Goist, 69, formerly of Girard, passed away Tuesday, August, 6, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

Thomas was born March 24, 1950, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Lawrence F., Sr. and Mary W. Desmond Goist.

He was a graduate of Girard High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Tom enjoyed fishing, playing golf and slot car racing.

His wife, Susan McAbe, whom he married in June 1983, passed away September 15, 2016.

Mr. Goist leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Margaret (Ralph) Tedrow of Gahanna; three brothers, Robert (Pam) Goist of Girard, John (Carol) Goist of Girard and Joe Titak of Niles; many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Besides his wife, a brother, Lawrence “Butch” Goist, Jr. preceded Tom in death.

Per Tom’s request there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

