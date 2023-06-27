YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas F. “Tommy” Leash, 55, passed away Thursday morning, June 22, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Thomas was born May 12, 1968, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Grace Braund Leash and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1986 graduate of Chaney High School and after graduation, Tom proudly served in the United States Marine Corps where he worked as a mechanic and earned the rank of Corporal before being honorably discharged.

Tommy was a very kind and caring man and was willing to help anyone in need. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and just spending time in the woods behind his home. He never met a stranger and was blessed with the “gift of gab.” Tom could talk to anyone and he loved being around people, but he especially enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Tom leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, RoseAnne Sunderland; his two sons, Drake Marinelli and Dante Leash; his Goddaughter, Tangeria Lewis; a sister, Carol “Cookie” Troll and many extended family members and friends.

Besides his parents, a brother, John Leash and a nephew, Thomas Eli Troll, Jr., also preceded Tommy in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222. S. State Street, Girard, where funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Due to Tom’s sudden and unexpected passing, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Kinnick Funeral Home, or to the gofundme account via their website https://gofund.me/470dbc25 to help with final expenses.

A benefit raffle dinner will be held in Tom’s memory on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Loose Rack Billiards, 3207 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.