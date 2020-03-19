Thomas C. Ruby, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas C. Ruby, 66, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Thomas was born May 15, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of Martin Ruby and Helen Krepps Ruby, and lived in Youngstown most of his life.

Tom attended Chaney High School and was a proud United States Army veteran.

He worked as head custodian for the Youngstown City Schools for 20 years. He also worked for V&M Star and for Holiday Inn in Warren.

Tom enjoyed golf and spending time with family and friends.

He leaves his mother, Helen Urbach, of Youngstown; a sister, Debbie Gerak, of Youngstown; a son, Thomas C. Ruby, Jr. and his wife, Jeanette, of McDonald; a daughter, Kelli Berger and her husband, Justin, of San Diego; a granddaughter, Madison.

His father, Martin Ruby and a brother, Martin “Charley” Ruby, are deceased.

A private committal service with military honors was held Friday, March 13, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas C. Ruby, please visit our floral store.

