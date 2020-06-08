Thomas Anthony Mozzy, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Anthony Mozzy, 71, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020, at Canal Pointe Rehab Center in Akron.

Tom was born Nov. 24, 1948, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Anthony Thomas Mozzy and Margaret Kascak Mozzy.

He was a 1967 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, and proudly served in the United States Navy.

Tom became a representative for the meat cutters union and then went into business for himself. Among others, he owned and operated South Pacific Imports, where he imported and exported coral and shells from overseas and Brier Hill Pizza, both located in Struthers.

Tom’s hobbies included collecting classic cars, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by two daughters, Bonnie (Marc) Len of Poland and Marie (Rody) Rothrauff of Struthers; a daughter-in-law, Heidi Mozzy of Poland; six grandchildren. Abbie Mozzy (David) Bosak, Thomas Mozzy, Gia Len, Marc Len, Donovan Rothrauff and Lainey Rothrauff; a sister, Maryann Sayavich of Austintown; two brothers, Joseph Mozzy of Boardman and Fred (Debbie) Mozzy of Canfield; his former wife, Ruth Mozzy and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, a son, Thomas Mozzy Jr., is deceased.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

