Therese P. Nestor, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Therese P. Nestor, 81, passed away Saturday evening, August 3, 2019, at Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.

Therese was born September 27, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Sue Klamar Novotny and lived in this area for most of her life.

She was a graduate of Vincentian High School in Pittsburgh and worked for Commercial Shearing, Gateways for Better Living and for the U.S. Postal Service.

Mrs. Nestor was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Therese enjoyed taking care of her family and spending time with them and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking and dancing.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 59 years, John M. Nestor, whom she married May 7, 1960; two sons, John M. (Carmen) Nestor II and Kenneth (Penny) Nestor, both of Pickerington; a daughter, Amy J. (Joe) Lagese of Boardman; nine grandchildren, Yeshua, Jonathan, John M. III, Brian, James, Kristen, Zachary, Jacob and Jason and two great-grandchildren, Rome and Mila.

A brother, Francis “Tex” Novotny and a sister, Rita Petty LoGiudice, preceded Therese in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church, 915 Cornell Street in Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Therese’s family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Valley for the care and compassion shown to Therese during her final days.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.