Theresa M. Norton, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa M. Norton, 72, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 16, 2021, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown.

Theresa was born August 8, 1949, in Youngstown. She was a daughter of the late Michael and Vivian LeMarand Pekar and lived her life in this area.

She was a 1967 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Choffin School of Practical Nursing.

She worked as a LPN at several places throughout the Valley, including Consumer Support Services, from where she retired in 2011.

Mrs. Norton was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She was also a member of the Ladies of Knights of Columbus and was a member of Al-Anon, an organization she was very involved with.

Theresa enjoyed Stampin’ Up! and was a member of its local club. Most of all, she enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and was involved in all of their activities.

Theresa leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Shannon (Ken) Scoville and Shane (Joshua) Norton-Mayberry, both of Girard; a son, Shaun (Holly) Norton of Columbus; six grandchildren, Derek, Delany, Brynn, Elyse, Lochlan and Thalia; a brother, Jerry (Patty) Pekar of Youngstown; a sister, Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Gora of Mesa, Arizona; many extended family members and many friends.

Theresa will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of over 41 years, Michael J. Norton, whom she married September 25, 1971, passed away April 1, 2013.

Besides her husband, Theresa’s beloved dog, Zoey, preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard.

Interment will follow the Mass and will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Theresa will be laid to rest next to her husband.

